Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.28 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Company will present 36-week data from the ASPIRE Phase 2B study at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting being held on May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBX is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UBX is 15.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On May 28, 2025, UBX’s average trading volume was 168.82K shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stock saw a decrease of -8.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.47% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for UBX’s stock, with a -47.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

UBX Trading at -29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -24.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8856. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc saw -24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Nguyen Alexander Hieu, who sale 17,852 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Nguyen Alexander Hieu now owns 48,753 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc, valued at $18,388 using the latest closing price.

Nguyen Alexander Hieu, the Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc, proposed sale 17,852 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Nguyen Alexander Hieu is holding shares at $18,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

The total capital return value is set at -1.41. Equity return is now at value -231.27, with -61.66 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.