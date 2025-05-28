Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a -7.56% drop in the past month, and a -25.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for UNIT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is 16.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UNIT is 229.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On May 28, 2025, UNIT’s average trading volume was 2.37M shares.

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has increased by 4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 4.20. However, the company has seen a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs 10th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference on May 29, 2025 in Dana Point, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.30 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNIT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

UNIT Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Uniti Group Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Mudry Ronald J., who sale 28,693 shares at the price of $3.94 back on Aug 06 ’24. After this action, Mudry Ronald J. now owns 513,761 shares of Uniti Group Inc, valued at $113,050 using the latest closing price.

THE MUDRY FAM RLT, the Officer of Uniti Group Inc, proposed sale 28,693 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06 ’24, which means that THE MUDRY FAM RLT is holding shares at $113,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.16.

Based on Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 882.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.