United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has seen a -5.86% decrease in the past week, with a -24.41% drop in the past month, and a 77.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for UAMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.01% for UAMY stock, with a simple moving average of 68.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UAMY is 89.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAMY on May 28, 2025 was 3.51M shares.

UAMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) has surged by 1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 2.53, but the company has seen a -5.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that “The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company” DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC,” “US Antimony,” or the “Company”), (NYSE:UAMY) announced today that senior management is participating in the 25th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference being held at The Ritz-Carlton on May 21-22, 2025, in Marina del Rey, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAMY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UAMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAMY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAMY reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for UAMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

UAMY Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +694.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, United States Antimony Corp saw 45.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 1,528,818 shares of United States Antimony Corp, valued at $289,400 using the latest closing price.

MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, the Director of United States Antimony Corp, purchase 70,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR is holding 338,333 shares at $102,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -4.38, with -3.76 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corp (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.