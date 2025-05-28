Unilever plc ADR (UL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 63.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that PG and UL stand tall in the FMCG arena, with PG showcasing brand strength and pricing power, while UL leverages global reach and innovation to fuel momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) is above average at 25.47x. The 36-month beta value for UL is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UL is 2.50B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of UL on May 28, 2025 was 2.74M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has seen a -0.30% decrease for the week, with a -0.13% drop in the past month and a 12.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for Unilever plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for UL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UL

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

UL Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares sank -0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.81. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 30.53, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.