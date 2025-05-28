Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of LanzaTech Global Inc’s (LNZA) Stock

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone down by -13.58%, with a monthly decline of -0.34% and a quarterly plunge of -74.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.65% for LanzaTech Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.85% for LNZA stock, with a simple moving average of -80.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNZA is 186.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of LNZA was 2.43M shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.09relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that CHICAGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon management solutions company, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNZA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LNZA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 07th, 2024.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to LNZA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

LNZA Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA fell by -13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2299. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc saw -84.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.2 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for LanzaTech Global Inc stands at -2.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -290.05, with -77.25 for asset returns.

Based on LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -108.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.