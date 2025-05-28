Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Expedia Group Inc’s (EXPE) Stock

In the past week, EXPE stock has gone down by -0.30%, with a monthly gain of 3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -17.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Expedia Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.44x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EXPE is 120.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.46M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has plunge by 3.78relation to previous closing price of 158.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group’s latest research reveals significant shifts in how travelers plan and book travel compared to previous years, including a surge in social media influence and the impact of trust. Drawing on insights from over 11,000 consumers across 11 global markets, the 2025 Traveler Value Index offers a valuable roadmap for travel brands seeking to meet evolving expectations. Greg Schulze, chief commercial officer at Expedia Group, said: “In today’s climate of economi.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $135 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Buy” to EXPE, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.51. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw -11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 691 shares at the price of $191.17 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 11,187 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $132,098 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Officer of Expedia Group Inc, proposed sale 691 shares at $191.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding shares at $132,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 119.16, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.