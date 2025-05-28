Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) Stock

The stock of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has seen a -1.01% decrease in the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 7.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is 18.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBX is 193.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. On May 28, 2025, DBX’s average trading volume was 4.27M shares.

DBX stock's latest price update

The stock of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 28.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on February 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to DBX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from KAREN PEACOCK, who proposed sale 7,000 shares at the price of $28.59 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, KAREN PEACOCK now owns shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $200,130 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $29.53 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 533,594 shares at $73,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.47.

Based on Dropbox Inc (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 623.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dropbox Inc (DBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.