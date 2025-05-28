Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BHP Group Limited ADR’s (BHP) Stock

The stock of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has gone down by -1.09% for the week, with a 3.30% rise in the past month and a -1.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for BHP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BHP is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHP is 2.54B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for BHP on May 28, 2025 was 3.13M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 49.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX and BHP Group Limited BHP are two heavyweights in the copper mining industry. Both are navigating challenges such as fluctuating copper prices and global economic uncertainties.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHP reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for BHP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

BHP Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.28. In addition, BHP Group Limited ADR saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited ADR stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 26.13, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.