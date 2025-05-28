Understanding the 6.05% Volatility Levels of Ouster Inc’s (OUST) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has gone up by 13.10% for the week, with a 50.22% rise in the past month and a 39.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.05% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.62% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of 32.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OUST is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OUST is 48.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on May 28, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST)’s stock price has increased by 7.36 compared to its previous closing price of 10.83. However, the company has seen a 13.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Ouster (OUST) points to a 38.9% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at 31.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +46.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Heystee Susan, who proposed sale 45,019 shares at the price of $7.74 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Heystee Susan now owns shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $348,447 using the latest closing price.

Chung Megan, the General Counsel and Secretary of Ouster Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $11.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Chung Megan is holding 220,762 shares at $65,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -56.81, with -32.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -94.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Ouster Inc (OUST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.