Understanding the 4.52% Volatility Levels of Visionary Holdings Inc’s (GV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month and a 42.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.52% for GV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for GV’s stock, with a -7.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GV) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.23.

The public float for GV is 2.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GV on May 28, 2025 was 7.46M shares.

GV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Visionary Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has decreased by -5.66 when compared to last closing price of 2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 23, 2025, Changle Shuang, a subsidiary of Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV), officially reached a strategic partnership with the Guangzhou Jianjia Charity Foundation in Guangzhou. The two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement around the “Healthy Stomach Future, Early Screening for Peace of Mind” national free Helicobacter pylori (Hp) screening campaign, planning to provide free Hp testing services for 10 million users to safeguard national gastrointestinal health with practical actions.

GV Trading at -22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Visionary Holdings Inc saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Holdings Inc stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -51.89, with -9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Visionary Holdings Inc (GV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -17.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 255.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Visionary Holdings Inc (GV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.