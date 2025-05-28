Understanding the 2.47% Volatility Levels of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s (MLCO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 25.88% gain in the past month, and a 14.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for MLCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.59% for MLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Right Now?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MLCO is 410.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on May 28, 2025 was 4.44M shares.

The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) has jumped by 5.07 compared to previous close of 6.11.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.60 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLCO reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for MLCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MLCO, setting the target price at $6.70 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

MLCO Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.07.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.