Understanding the 1.75% Volatility Levels of Eversource Energy’s (ES) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has gone up by 1.70% for the week, with a 11.67% rise in the past month and a 1.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is above average at 27.89x. The 36-month beta value for ES is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ES is 366.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of ES on May 28, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 63.46. However, the company has seen a 1.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to ES, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ES Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.98. In addition, Eversource Energy saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from Conner Penelope M, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $64.00 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Conner Penelope M now owns 10,988 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $166,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 5.63, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.13 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 31.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.