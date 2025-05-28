Understanding the 1.72% Volatility Levels of Equinor ASA ADR’s (EQNR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, EQNR stock has gone up by 5.11%, with a monthly gain of 7.19% and a quarterly surge of 6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Equinor ASA ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66x compared to its average ratio. EQNR has 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQNR is 2.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on May 28, 2025 was 4.16M shares.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.97 in relation to its previous close of 23.82. However, the company has experienced a 5.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQNR

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to EQNR, setting the target price at $26.44 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

EQNR Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Equinor ASA ADR saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.31. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 41.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.