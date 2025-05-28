Under Armour Inc (UA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Under Armour Inc (UA) has gone up by 3.24% for the week, with a 18.64% rise in the past month and a 0.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for UA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.52% for UA’s stock, with a -9.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UA is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for UA is 117.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On May 28, 2025, UA’s average trading volume was 4.40M shares.

The stock of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 6.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Under Armour: Positioned For A Turnaround

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Bergman David, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Bergman David now owns 494,210 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $272,604 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -9.95, with -4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 372.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Under Armour Inc (UA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.