Ultralife Corp (ULBI) Stock Showcases 18.55% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ultralife Corp (ULBI) has seen a 9.00% increase in the past week, with a 33.22% gain in the past month, and a -5.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for ULBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.55% for ULBI’s stock, with a -17.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) is 19.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ULBI is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ULBI is 10.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ULBI’s average trading volume was 65.06K shares.

ULBI) stock’s latest price update

Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI)’s stock price has soared by 12.00 in relation to previous closing price of 5.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Villalta – Investor Relations Mike Manna – President & Chief Executive Officer Phil Fain – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Sullivan – The Benchmark Company Justin Mechetti – Sidoti & Company Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ultralife Corporation First Quarter 2025 Results.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ULBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Ardour Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ULBI, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ULBI Trading at 22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +36.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULBI rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Ultralife Corp saw -17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULBI starting from WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who purchase 16,063 shares at the price of $5.47 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now owns 1,045,947 shares of Ultralife Corp, valued at $87,889 using the latest closing price.

WHITMORE BRADFORD T, the Director of Ultralife Corp, purchase 8,957 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that WHITMORE BRADFORD T is holding 1,029,884 shares at $48,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultralife Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 3.99, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Ultralife Corp (ULBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ultralife Corp (ULBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.