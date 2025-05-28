Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.63 in relation to its previous close of 35.66. However, the company has experienced a -3.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NOVATO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) released its 2024 Impact Report today, which covers the company’s approach to corporate responsibility. The report highlights efforts to transform the lives of individuals and families affected by rare diseases, empower its employees, and make a meaningful impact on the communities it operates within and serves.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RARE is 88.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RARE on May 28, 2025 was 876.05K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has seen a -3.07% decrease in the past week, with a -7.90% drop in the past month, and a -14.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for RARE’s stock, with a -23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RARE reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for RARE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RARE, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

RARE Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.28. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Crombez Eric, who sale 520 shares at the price of $39.24 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Crombez Eric now owns 71,530 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $20,405 using the latest closing price.

Crombez Eric, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, sale 242 shares at $35.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Crombez Eric is holding 71,680 shares at $8,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -0.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -386.33, with -41.97 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -469.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.