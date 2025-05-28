Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is above average at 21.26x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSN is 278.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSN on May 28, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

TSN) stock’s latest price update

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 55.55. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Leading the future of food, TSN, HRL and INGR are leveraging AgTech and food innovation to drive growth and meet evolving consumer demands.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN’s stock has fallen by -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly drop of -9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Tyson Foods, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for TSN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

TSN Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.76. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from Boulden Melanie, who proposed sale 19,861 shares at the price of $56.88 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Boulden Melanie now owns shares of Tyson Foods, Inc, valued at $1,129,681 using the latest closing price.

Boulden Melanie, the Officer of Tyson Foods, Inc, proposed sale 23,132 shares at $56.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Boulden Melanie is holding shares at $1,313,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.01, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.