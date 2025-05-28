Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.06 in comparison to its previous close of 9.29, however, the company has experienced a -8.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, May 13-15, 2025 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:15 PM PT Location: Las Vegas, NV Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5, 2025 Format: One-on-one investor meetings Location: New York, NY UBS Biotech 1×1 Symposium, June 24, 2025 Format: One-on-one investor meetings Location: New York, NY A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TYRA is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TYRA is 31.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYRA on May 28, 2025 was 320.95K shares.

TYRA’s Market Performance

TYRA’s stock has seen a -8.88% decrease for the week, with a -12.15% drop in the past month and a -26.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for Tyra Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for TYRA’s stock, with a -43.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TYRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TYRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TYRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for TYRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TYRA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

TYRA Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYRA fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Tyra Biosciences Inc saw -36.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYRA starting from Kjellson Nina S, who sale 5,401 shares at the price of $13.76 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, Kjellson Nina S now owns 443,885 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc, valued at $74,324 using the latest closing price.

Canaan XI, LP, the Director of Tyra Biosciences Inc, proposed sale 120,000 shares at $13.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Canaan XI, LP is holding shares at $1,650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYRA

The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -27.04, with -25.78 for asset returns.

Based on Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -85.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.