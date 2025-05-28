Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 23.05. However, the company has seen a -9.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-28 that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) has announced plans to raise $2.5 billion from around 50 institutional investors, with proceeds earmarked for one of the largest bitcoin treasury allocations by a listed company. The deal includes $1.5 billion in equity and $1 billion in convertible notes.

Is It Worth Investing in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DJT is 4.98.

The public float for DJT is 103.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DJT on May 28, 2025 was 5.40M shares.

DJT’s Market Performance

DJT stock saw a decrease of -9.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.97% for DJT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.09% for the last 200 days.

DJT Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DJT fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp saw -33.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DJT starting from Swider Eric, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $26.65 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Swider Eric now owns 25,989 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, valued at $79,950 using the latest closing price.

Juhan Phillip, the CFO and Treasurer of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, sale 45,005 shares at $27.15 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Juhan Phillip is holding 175,572 shares at $1,222,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.67 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stands at -28.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -19.06, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -206.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -394.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1327.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 110.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.