Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TROX is 114.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROX on May 28, 2025 was 2.88M shares.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.02 in relation to its previous close of 4.74. However, the company has experienced a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share.

TROX’s Market Performance

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen a -3.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.57% decline in the past month and a -34.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for TROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for TROX’s stock, with a -48.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TROX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -49.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Neuman Jeffrey N, who purchase 10,266 shares at the price of $4.89 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Neuman Jeffrey N now owns 10,266 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $50,196 using the latest closing price.

Jones Stephen J, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Jones Stephen J is holding 30,000 shares at $215,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -8.44, with -2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 525.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9523.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.