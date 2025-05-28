Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93 in relation to its previous close of 62.33. However, the company has experienced a -7.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that China’s leading online travel agent, formerly known as Ctrip, wants to be a global player, but spending on such efforts could erode its profits

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.05x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCOM is 651.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of TCOM was 4.62M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has seen a -7.97% decrease for the week, with a 7.35% rise in the past month and a 7.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.33% for TCOM’s stock, with a 1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on January 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TCOM, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.58. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCOM starting from Fan Min, who proposed sale 70,000 shares at the price of $61.06 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Fan Min now owns shares of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR, valued at $4,274,200 using the latest closing price.

Fan Min, the Director of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR, proposed sale 150,000 shares at $57.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Fan Min is holding shares at $8,595,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 12.49, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.