Treasure Global Inc (TGL): A Technical Analysis

TGL has 36-month beta value of -0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 2.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on May 28, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Initiates roadmap for AI and data-driven platform reveal in Q3 2025; builds on profitability with ecosystem execution

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL’s stock has fallen by -10.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.30% and a quarterly drop of -82.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.43% for Treasure Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for TGL’s stock, with a -92.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -48.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -34.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7670. In addition, Treasure Global Inc saw -83.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.2 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc stands at -1.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -8.88, with -8.28 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.