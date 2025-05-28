Trading Update: Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Stock Endures 1.79% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has gone down by -1.69% for the week, with a 2.47% rise in the past month and a -14.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for WIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for WIT’s stock, with a -10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) is above average at 22.34x. The 36-month beta value for WIT is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WIT is 10.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on May 28, 2025 was 6.05M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-04-17 that Shares of Wipro Ltd dropped as much as 6.3% on Thursday after the IT services firm issued a disappointing revenue forecast for the June quarter, raising concerns of a third consecutive year of decline amid persistent global tech spending cuts.

WIT Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw -18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 10.75 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 193.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.