Trading Update: Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Stock Endures 11.32% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, SGBX stock has gone up by 32.61%, with a monthly gain of 36.21% and a quarterly plunge of -6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.32% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.57% for SGBX’s stock, with a -21.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGBX is 8.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.36% of that float. On May 28, 2025, SGBX’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)'s stock price has seen significant movement in relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGBX Trading at 25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +39.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +32.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4744. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

-0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -4.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8080.39, with -155.46 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated -1.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.