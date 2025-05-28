Trading Update: Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) Stock Endures 5.13% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) has seen a 11.46% increase in the past week, with a 2.71% gain in the past month, and a -9.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for KGEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for KGEI’s stock, with a 32.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kolibri Global Energy Inc (NASDAQ: KGEI) Right Now?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (NASDAQ: KGEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KGEI is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KGEI is 31.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for KGEI on May 28, 2025 was 119.16K shares.

KGEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kolibri Global Energy Inc (NASDAQ: KGEI) has increased by 11.28 when compared to last closing price of 6.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KGEI Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGEI rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Kolibri Global Energy Inc saw 35.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kolibri Global Energy Inc stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 43.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.