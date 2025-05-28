Trading Update: Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Stock Endures 1.40% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has gone down by -3.85% for the week, with a -0.33% drop in the past month and a -11.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.71x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IPG is 368.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of IPG was 6.62M shares.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 24.00. However, the company has experienced a -3.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Interpublic Group’s acquisitions and strong liquidity support growth, but heavy client reliance and seasonal cash swings weigh on its performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IPG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

IPG Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from Johnson Ellen Tobi, who sale 21,427 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Johnson Ellen Tobi now owns 143,373 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc, valued at $574,672 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, the SVP, Controller & CAO of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F is holding 56,623 shares at $241,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 13.33, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.