Trading Update: Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Endures 2.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Fluor Corporation (FLR) has gone up by 11.06% for the week, with a 21.62% rise in the past month and a 12.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for FLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.10% for FLR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.08x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLR is 162.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of FLR was 3.02M shares.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.18 in relation to its previous close of 43.54. However, the company has experienced a 11.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-23 that Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump signed executive orders (yes, plural) this afternoon “to jumpstart the nuclear energy industry by easing the regulatory process on approvals for new reactors and strengthening fuel supply chains,” Reuters reports.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $58 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to FLR, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

FLR Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.66. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Collins Alvin C III, who proposed sale 21,908 shares at the price of $45.95 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Collins Alvin C III now owns shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $1,006,776 using the latest closing price.

Dillow Stacy L, the Officer of Fluor Corporation, proposed sale 30,030 shares at $53.92 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Dillow Stacy L is holding shares at $1,619,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 66.58, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 732.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.