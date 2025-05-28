Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has surged by 2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 73.89, but the company has seen a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that CRTO outshines TTD with strong retail media growth, better valuation, and expanding partnerships despite tough ad tech competition.

Is It Worth Investing in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TTD is 445.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on May 28, 2025 was 11.52M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a -0.34% decrease in the past week, with a 40.93% rise in the past month, and a 1.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of -21.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $86 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTD, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 29.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +39.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.83. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Schenkein Laura, who sale 4,809 shares at the price of $76.66 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schenkein Laura now owns 745,902 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $368,662 using the latest closing price.

LAURA SCHENKEIN, the Officer of Trade Desk Inc, proposed sale 4,809 shares at $76.67 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that LAURA SCHENKEIN is holding shares at $368,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 16.88, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 514.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.