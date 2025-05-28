Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has surged by 1.37 when compared to previous closing price of 49.70, but the company has seen a -4.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-27 that For investors looking for more stability in a volatile market, dividend-paying company Tractor Supply (TSCO 1.59%) is trading at a very attractive valuation after a recent pullback in its stock price. The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., which is growing sales during a period when some retailers are struggling, exemplifies resilience.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05x compared to its average ratio. TSCO has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TSCO is 528.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on May 28, 2025 was 5.48M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO’s stock has seen a -4.78% decrease for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a -11.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for Tractor Supply Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for TSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $60 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSCO, setting the target price at $335 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TSCO Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.17. In addition, Tractor Supply Co saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Rubin Matthew L., who sale 2,810 shares at the price of $51.76 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Rubin Matthew L. now owns 29,722 shares of Tractor Supply Co, valued at $145,446 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Matthew L., the Officer of Tractor Supply Co, proposed sale 2,810 shares at $51.76 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Rubin Matthew L. is holding shares at $145,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Co stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 49.62, with 10.86 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Co (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.