TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TPIC is 33.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.71% of that float. On May 28, 2025, TPIC’s average trading volume was 658.31K shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.20, however, the company has experienced a 18.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC), today announced its sponsorship of the wind tunnel competition at the World KidWind Challenge, to be held at the American Clean Power Association’s (ACP) CLEANPOWER Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, May 18-21, 2025.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a 18.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.31% rise in the past month, and a 11.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.52% for TPIC’s stock, with a -38.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $0.50 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to TPIC, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TPIC Trading at 47.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +46.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +18.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0500. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Dere Construction Taahhut A.S., who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Dere Construction Taahhut A.S. now owns 4,397,232 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $121,600 using the latest closing price.

Dere Construction Taahhut A.S., the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 66,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that Dere Construction Taahhut A.S. is holding 4,295,232 shares at $95,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

-0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.48. Equity return is now at value -352.92, with -27.97 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated -1.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -74.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.