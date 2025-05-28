The Volatility of Lilly(Eli) & Co’s (LLY) Stock: A -3.96% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, LLY stock has gone down by -3.96%, with a monthly decline of -18.01% and a quarterly plunge of -19.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Lilly(Eli) & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for LLY’s stock, with a -13.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) Right Now?

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LLY is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LLY is 849.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLY on May 28, 2025 was 4.18M shares.

LLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has surged by 1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 713.71, but the company has seen a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-27 that Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) announced it is acquiring SiteOne Therapeutics, a private biotech firm developing small-molecule inhibitors of sodium channels to treat pain and other neuronal hyperexcitability disorders, for up to $1 billion. This includes the acquisition of STC-004, a Nav1.8 inhibitor being studied for the treatment of pain.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LLY by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for LLY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $700 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLY reach a price target of $975. The rating they have provided for LLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLY, setting the target price at $997 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

LLY Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $767.51. In addition, Lilly(Eli) & Co saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from Zakrowski Donald A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $716.41 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Zakrowski Donald A now owns 4,840 shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co, valued at $716,410 using the latest closing price.

Yuffa Ilya, the EVP & President, LLY Int’l of Lilly(Eli) & Co, sale 1,250 shares at $749.24 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Yuffa Ilya is holding 27,510 shares at $936,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilly(Eli) & Co stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 77.73, with 14.49 for asset returns.

Based on Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.