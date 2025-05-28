The Volatility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s (CLNE) Stock: A -8.96% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has gone down by -8.96% for the week, with a 23.65% rise in the past month and a -9.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for CLNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for CLNE’s stock, with a -28.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is 2.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLNE is 162.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CLNE’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) has decreased by -2.14 when compared to last closing price of 1.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Robert Vreeland – Chief Financial Officer Andrew Littlefair – President & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Dushyant Ailani – Jefferies Eric Stine – Craig Hallum Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Derrick Whitfield – Texas Capital Matthew Blair – TPH Saumya Jain – UBS Craig Shere – Tuohy Brothers Betty Zhang – Scotiabank Jason Gabelman – TD Cowen Operator Please standby, your program is about to begin. [Operator Instructions] Good day everyone and welcome to today’s Clean Energy Fuels First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 05th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CLNE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CLNE Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +23.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7595. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp saw -27.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Vreeland Robert M., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Vreeland Robert M. now owns 646,938 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, valued at $16,730 using the latest closing price.

Vreeland Robert M., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Vreeland Robert M. is holding 636,938 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp stands at -0.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -30.25, with -16.97 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.