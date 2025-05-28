The Volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s (AEM) Stock: A 7.47% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen a 7.47% increase in the past week, with a -1.86% drop in the past month, and a 20.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for AEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for AEM’s stock, with a 26.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 24.72x. The 36-month beta value for AEM is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEM is 505.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on May 28, 2025 was 3.67M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 117.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Agnico (AEM) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $181 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEM reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AEM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AEM, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

AEM Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.82. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw 48.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 11.45, with 7.96 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 45.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.