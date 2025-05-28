The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NOV Inc’s (NOV) Stock

The stock of NOV Inc (NOV) has gone down by -2.15% for the week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month and a -17.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for NOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for NOV’s stock, with a -18.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) is above average at 8.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NOV is 371.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOV on May 28, 2025 was 4.70M shares.

NOV) stock’s latest price update

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 12.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

NOV Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, NOV Inc saw -15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from HARRISON DAVID D, who sale 1,784 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, HARRISON DAVID D now owns 110,951 shares of NOV Inc, valued at $28,722 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Scott B., an insider of NOV Inc, sale 29,410 shares at $16.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Livingston Scott B. is holding 61,752 shares at $485,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 9.29, with 5.22 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NOV Inc (NOV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.