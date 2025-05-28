The Impact of Market Fluctuations on InflaRx N.V’s (IFRX) Stock

The stock of InflaRx N.V (IFRX) has gone down by -58.37% for the week, with a -39.61% drop in the past month and a -47.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.13% for IFRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.90% for IFRX’s stock, with a -57.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IFRX is 57.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IFRX on May 28, 2025 was 301.24K shares.

IFRX) stock’s latest price update

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -59.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -58.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-28 that InflaRx N.V. IFRX on Wednesday announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) conducting the unblinded interim analysis for the Phase 3 trial for vilobelimab in pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) recommended that the trial be stopped due to futility.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFRX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IFRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

IFRX Trading at -45.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -58.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6711. In addition, InflaRx N.V saw -70.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-412.52 for the present operating margin

-22.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for InflaRx N.V stands at -344.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -62.38, with -54.58 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -67.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2365.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -24.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, InflaRx N.V (IFRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.