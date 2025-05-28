The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s (EKSO) Stock

The stock of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) has gone down by -10.69% for the week, with a -33.12% drop in the past month and a -42.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.80% for EKSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.65% for EKSO stock, with a simple moving average of -58.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EKSO is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EKSO is 31.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On May 28, 2025, EKSO’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

EKSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) has surged by 5.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a -10.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has updated the effective date of its reverse stock split of shares of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 to June 2, 2025 at 12:01 a.m., Pacific time, rather than the previously disclosed effective date of May 27, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time. The Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 2, 2025 on a split-adjusted basis under the existing symbol “EKSO”. The Company’s common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number 282644 400 upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

EKSO Trading at -28.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -96.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO fell by -94.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.7568. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc saw -51.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.61 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.57. Equity return is now at value -80.71, with -38.36 for asset returns.

Based on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -76.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.