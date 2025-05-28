The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Beeline Holdings Inc’s (BLNE) Stock

In the past week, BLNE stock has gone down by -18.72%, with a monthly decline of -31.22% and a quarterly plunge of -86.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Beeline Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.02% for BLNE’s stock, with a -82.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLNE is at 1.16.

The public float for BLNE is 6.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BLNE on May 28, 2025 was 876.85K shares.

BLNE) stock’s latest price update

Beeline Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BLNE)’s stock price has dropped by -15.22 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-20 that Providence, Rhode Island–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2025) – Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fintech-focused mortgage and title company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Q1 2025 Highlights Breakout debut quarter as a newly public company, with Beeline repositioned as a next-gen AI-powered mortgage lender and title agent.

BLNE Trading at -37.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -35.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNE fell by -18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3116. In addition, Beeline Holdings Inc saw -89.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNE starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who purchase 27,304 shares at the price of $1.17 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 1,767,048 shares of Beeline Holdings Inc, valued at $32,011 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Chief Executive Officer of Beeline Holdings Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 1,768,048 shares at $1,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.3 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beeline Holdings Inc stands at -1.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -23.93, with -13.88 for asset returns.

Based on Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beeline Holdings Inc (BLNE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.