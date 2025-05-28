The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Albertsons Companies Inc’s (ACI) Stock

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen a 1.65% increase in the past week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month, and a 7.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for ACI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for ACI’s stock, with a 10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.51x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACI is 413.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ACI was 6.79M shares.

ACI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 22.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ACI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

ACI Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.01. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sale 47,303 shares at the price of $21.46 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 162,569 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $1,015,122 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 31.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.