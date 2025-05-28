The -64.25% Simple Moving Average of Korro Bio Inc’s (KRRO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) has gone down by -18.40% for the week, with a -29.13% drop in the past month and a -51.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.19% for KRRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.46% for KRRO’s stock, with a -64.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRRO is at 4.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRRO is 5.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.24% of that float. The average trading volume for KRRO on May 28, 2025 was 96.56K shares.

KRRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) has dropped by -7.10 compared to previous close of 13.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Ram Aiyar, Ph.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KRRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $74 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRRO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for KRRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRRO, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KRRO Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRRO fell by -18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Korro Bio Inc saw -66.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRRO starting from Agarwal Vineet, who sale 800 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Agarwal Vineet now owns 0 shares of Korro Bio Inc, valued at $56,000 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vineet, the Officer of Korro Bio Inc, proposed sale 800 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that Agarwal Vineet is holding shares at $56,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.8 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Korro Bio Inc stands at -18.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -60.22, with -43.68 for asset returns.

Based on Korro Bio Inc (KRRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -88.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.