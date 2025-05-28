The -29.64% Simple Moving Average of Albemarle Corp’s (ALB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Albemarle Corp (ALB) has seen a -0.76% decrease in the past week, with a 1.84% gain in the past month, and a -25.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for ALB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ALB is 116.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALB on May 28, 2025 was 3.31M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.05 in comparison to its previous close of 57.61, however, the company has experienced a -0.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Many S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats remain overvalued, but select high-yield ‘Dogs’ like Realty Income and Amcor offer attractive entry points for income investors. Analyst forecasts suggest the top ten Aristocrat Dogs could deliver 16% to 38% net gains by May 2026, with average risk below the market. Caution: Fourteen Aristocrats have negative free cash flow margins, making their dividends less secure despite high yields—focus on ‘safer’ picks like Hormel.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Clarksons Platou gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.94. In addition, Albemarle Corp saw -31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Masters J Kent, who sale 2,525 shares at the price of $101.12 back on Dec 05 ’24. After this action, Masters J Kent now owns 73,747 shares of Albemarle Corp, valued at $255,328 using the latest closing price.

Jerry Kent Masters Jr., the Officer of Albemarle Corp, proposed sale 2,525 shares at $102.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that Jerry Kent Masters Jr. is holding shares at $259,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -10.58, with -6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Albemarle Corp (ALB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.