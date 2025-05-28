The -13.88% Decline of Skye Bioscience Inc’s (SKYE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SKYE stock has gone up by 2.33%, with a monthly gain of 20.88% and a quarterly plunge of -23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.70% for Skye Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.04% for SKYE’s stock, with a -36.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKYE is 17.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKYE on May 28, 2025 was 678.65K shares.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE)’s stock price has soared by 15.79 in relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that NVO, CRBP and SKYE are tapping into the booming obesity market with novel CBD-based therapies, offering alternatives amid intensifying GLP-1 competition.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYE

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SKYE stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SKYE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

SKYE Trading at 19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYE rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0000. In addition, Skye Bioscience Inc saw -22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYE starting from Diep Tuan Tu, who sale 19,489 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Nov 18 ’24. After this action, Diep Tuan Tu now owns 82,259 shares of Skye Bioscience Inc, valued at $97,250 using the latest closing price.

Diep Tuan Tu, the Chief Development Officer of Skye Bioscience Inc, sale 85 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that Diep Tuan Tu is holding 101,748 shares at $472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYE

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -47.27, with -40.91 for asset returns.

Based on Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -22.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.