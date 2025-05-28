The -13.88% Decline of Shell Plc ADR’s (SHEL) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a 1.26% gain in the past month, and a -0.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for SHEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for SHEL’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) Right Now?

Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SHEL is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHEL is 2.98B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SHEL on May 28, 2025 was 5.34M shares.

SHEL) stock’s latest price update

Shell Plc ADR (NYSE: SHEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 66.30, however, the company has experienced a 0.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Transaction in Own Shares 27 May, 2025 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 May, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue: Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid Lowest price paid Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency 27/05/2025 409,961 £24.6150 £24.2900 £24.4749 LSE GBP 27/05/2025 167,659 £24.6150 £24.3600 £24.4712 Chi-X (CXE) GBP 27/05/2025 102,380 £24.6150 £24.3600 £24.4819 BATS (BXE) GBP 27/05/2025 461,517 €29.5450 €29.1450 €29.3641 XAMS EUR 27/05/2025 306,820 €29.5450 €29.1450 €29.3655 CBOE DXE EUR 27/05/2025 61,663 €29.5450 €29.1450 €29.3881 TQEX EUR These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company’s existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 May 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SHEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $81 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SHEL, setting the target price at $79.80 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SHEL Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHEL rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.08. In addition, Shell Plc ADR saw 6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shell Plc ADR stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Shell Plc ADR (SHEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.