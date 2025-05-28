The -13.88% Decline of Photronics, Inc’s (PLAB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PLAB stock has gone down by -14.30%, with a monthly decline of -5.82% and a quarterly plunge of -17.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Photronics, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.97% for PLAB’s stock, with a -22.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) is above average at 7.42x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLAB is 60.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAB on May 28, 2025 was 668.70K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has dropped by -12.72 in relation to previous closing price of 20.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ted Moreau – Vice President of Investor Relations Frank Lee – Chief Executive Officer George Macricostas – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eric Rivera – Chief Financial Officer Christopher Progler – Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Strategic Planning Conference Call Participants Thomas Diffely – D.A. Davidson & Co. Gowshi Sriharan – Singular Research Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB fell by -14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Photronics, Inc saw -25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from Lee Kang Jyh, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on Mar 26 ’25. After this action, Lee Kang Jyh now owns 532,100 shares of Photronics, Inc, valued at $216,000 using the latest closing price.

Lee Kang Jyh, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Photronics, Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Lee Kang Jyh is holding 542,100 shares at $216,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 112.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 742.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 330.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.