The -13.88% Decline of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone up by 1.75%, with a monthly decline of -29.93% and a quarterly plunge of -64.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.10% for IRWD’s stock, with a -79.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IRWD is 156.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. On May 28, 2025, IRWD’s average trading volume was 3.32M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has increased by 9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a 1.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that Ironwood incurs a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter of 2025. Revenues plunge year over year.

IRWD Trading at -37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -35.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7335. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -85.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 13,353 shares at the price of $0.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 1,147,281 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,745 using the latest closing price.

Gaskins Tammi L, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,563 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Gaskins Tammi L is holding 242,596 shares at $1,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value -559.14, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 2.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 100.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.