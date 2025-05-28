The -13.88% Decline of BGC Group Inc’s (BGC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of BGC Group Inc (BGC) has gone down by -5.18% for the week, with a 5.32% rise in the past month and a 0.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for BGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for BGC’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Right Now?

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.04x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGC is 358.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of BGC was 3.01M shares.

The stock price of BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has surged by 1.93 when compared to previous closing price of 9.33, but the company has seen a -5.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Q1 revenue for BGC was up 14.8% year over year, with pre-tax adjusted earnings growth of 18.5%. Fenics revenue was up 16% year over year, and remains an important driver for earnings growth as electronic trading has higher margins attached to it. The revenue contribution from the OTC Global acquisition is expected to be approximately 15% higher than previous expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BGC Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGC fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, BGC Group Inc saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGC starting from Richards David, who sale 43,893 shares at the price of $9.02 back on Aug 09 ’24. After this action, Richards David now owns 14,506 shares of BGC Group Inc, valued at $395,915 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Group Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 14.17, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Group Inc (BGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 260.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, BGC Group Inc (BGC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.