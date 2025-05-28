The -10.58% Simple Moving Average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s (SID) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SID stock has gone down by -1.23%, with a monthly decline of -4.17% and a quarterly surge of 6.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of -10.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of SID was 2.72M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)'s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SID Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6460. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -16.28, with -2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.