The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is 34.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXN is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TXN is 906.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On May 28, 2025, TXN’s average trading volume was 8.29M shares.

The stock of Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) has increased by 3.94 when compared to last closing price of 176.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that I love luxury watches, but buying more to “earn” access to rarer models made me realize how easy it is to waste capital chasing ego-driven goals. Unlike watches, dividend growth stocks offer reliable long-term returns. A $10K McDonald’s investment in 2004 would’ve yielded over $22K in dividends alone. History shows that strong-yielding dividend stocks, especially those in the second quintile, have consistently outperformed the market with lower risk.

TXN’s Market Performance

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) has experienced a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.51% rise in the past month, and a -8.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for TXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for TXN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $130 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $163. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

TXN Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.56. In addition, Texas Instruments Inc saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from TEMPLETON RICHARD K, who sale 97,000 shares at the price of $195.47 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, TEMPLETON RICHARD K now owns 409,089 shares of Texas Instruments Inc, valued at $18,960,307 using the latest closing price.

TEMPLETON RICHARD K, the Chairman of Texas Instruments Inc, sale 4,557 shares at $194.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that TEMPLETON RICHARD K is holding 409,089 shares at $885,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Inc stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 29.04, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Inc (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.