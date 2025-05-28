Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA)’s stock price has increased by 5.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has seen a -7.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 461,000 shares of Tenaya common stock to three new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.4373 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Tenaya’s common stock on May 15, 2025. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests as follows over a total of four years: 1/4th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and 1/48th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest every month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service with Tenaya on each such date.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNYA is 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TNYA is 134.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNYA on May 28, 2025 was 3.45M shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA’s stock has seen a -7.01% decrease for the week, with a -7.61% drop in the past month and a -55.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for TNYA stock, with a simple moving average of -70.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNYA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TNYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TNYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

TNYA Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4531. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw -68.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Higa Tomohiro, who sale 1,390 shares at the price of $0.44 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Higa Tomohiro now owns 98,300 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $615 using the latest closing price.

Tingley Whittemore, the Chief Medical Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,937 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Tingley Whittemore is holding 171,856 shares at $1,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -0.85. Equity return is now at value -76.21, with -64.32 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -102.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.