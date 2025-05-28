Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TDOC has 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TDOC is 173.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on May 28, 2025 was 6.17M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.96relation to previous closing price of 6.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-16 that JPMorgan analyst Lisa C. Gill maintained a Neutral rating on Teladoc Health, Inc TDOC on Thursday with a price target of $9, down from the prior $11.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has fallen by -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.67% and a quarterly drop of -36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Teladoc Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.01% for TDOC’s stock, with a -20.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 17th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TDOC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

TDOC Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Murthy Mala, who sale 7,494 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Apr 07 ’25. After this action, Murthy Mala now owns 121,467 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $51,012 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -0.4. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -54.49, with -26.07 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -587.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.