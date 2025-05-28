Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has plunged by -1.88 when compared to previous closing price of 37.86, but the company has seen a 3.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation (“TRC”) to purchase up to 2.0 million Class B subordinate voting shares of Teck, representing approximately 0.41 percent of Teck’s outstanding Class B subordinate voting shares as of May 23, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15x compared to its average ratio. TECK has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TECK is 478.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on May 28, 2025 was 4.02M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has seen a 3.30% increase for the week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month and a -10.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Teck Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.42% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.89. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw -8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 1.32, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.